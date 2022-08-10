7,772 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.6% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $303.72. The stock had a trading volume of 35,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,467. The company has a market cap of $288.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

