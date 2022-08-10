7,113 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 386.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Stock Up 0.9 %

WDFC stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,032. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $163.61 and a 1 year high of $255.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.28.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.21). WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Etchart bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $177.60 per share, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,899.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

WD-40 Profile

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.