6,505 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in General Motors by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after buying an additional 6,034,872 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,428,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in General Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after buying an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

