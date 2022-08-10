4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 33.01 Per Share

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33.01 ($0.40) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $22.99. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FOUR stock traded up GBX 459.19 ($5.55) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,809.19 ($46.03). The stock had a trading volume of 281,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57. 4imprint Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,175 ($26.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,980 ($48.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,685.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,634.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,726.04.

Several research firms recently commented on FOUR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on 4imprint Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,800 ($58.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

