43,460 Shares in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

EQC stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.66 and a beta of 0.20. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Equity Commonwealth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Further Reading

