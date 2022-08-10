4,323 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24.7% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 21.0% during the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 118,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 98.2% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 20,922 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $3,166,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 44.6% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $166.73. 238,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,140,590. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $158.02 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.50 and its 200-day moving average is $173.23.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

