22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 109.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

22nd Century Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XXII traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. 65,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,917. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.61. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Franzino sold 20,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $34,347.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,420.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XXII. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 163.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

