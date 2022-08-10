1,645,408 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,645,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,916,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CNI opened at $126.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.18. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.