14,462 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Bought by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 509,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,319,000 after acquiring an additional 26,888 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,688,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2,506,550.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 350,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,558,000 after acquiring an additional 350,917 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 278,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 223,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,136 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.91. The company had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,758. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average is $58.84.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.