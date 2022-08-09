Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.70-$6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.76 billion-$7.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.83 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Citigroup increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.47. 384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,943. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 103.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $153.76.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 88.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

