Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

Yum China stock opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

