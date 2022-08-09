YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) Market Capitalization Tops $141,944.67

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for about $35.61 or 0.00153618 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. YFDAI.FINANCE has a total market cap of $141,944.67 and approximately $118,576.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
YFDAI.FINANCE Profile
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. The official website for YFDAI.FINANCE is yfdai.finance. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF.
YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading
