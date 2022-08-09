YAM V3 Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One YAM V3 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular exchanges. YAM V3 has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $154,530.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,181.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00037760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00129097 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00063603 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,717,461 coins and its circulating supply is 14,099,985 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

