Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Welltower Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE WELL traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $82.66. 2,888,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average of $87.00. Welltower has a twelve month low of $76.56 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Welltower Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welltower (WELL)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.