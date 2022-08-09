Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) to Equal Weight

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of GBT opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $73.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blood Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $208,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.