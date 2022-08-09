Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Weber (WEBR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Weber (NYSE: WEBR) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2022 – Weber was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “sell” rating.

8/3/2022 – Weber was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

8/1/2022 – Weber was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

7/28/2022 – Weber had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00.

7/26/2022 – Weber was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

7/26/2022 – Weber had its “downgrade” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

7/25/2022 – Weber was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

Weber Stock Down 3.5 %

Weber stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 25,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,585. Weber Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Weber Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weber Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Weber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.51%.

In other Weber news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weber

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Weber by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Weber in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Weber by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Weber by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Weber by 783.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 69,548 shares in the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

