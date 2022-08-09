WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 1,238 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,802 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 360,635 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

