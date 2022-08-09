Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stake Increased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Vuzix worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vuzix by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 822,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 211,336 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the first quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Vuzix Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ VUZI opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. Vuzix Co. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34.

Vuzix Profile

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 376.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Vuzix’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.