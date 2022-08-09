Vox.Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (VOX)

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, Vox.Finance has traded 70% higher against the US dollar. Vox.Finance has a total market capitalization of $115,832.11 and approximately $12.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vox.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00005910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Vox.Finance Coin Profile
Vox.Finance’s total supply is 118,482 coins and its circulating supply is 84,116 coins. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance. Vox.Finance’s official website is vox.finance.
Buying and Selling Vox.Finance
