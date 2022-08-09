Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 16,892.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Vaxart Stock Performance

Shares of VXRT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,242. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxart

Vaxart Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vaxart by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,860,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,859,000 after buying an additional 2,673,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,617,000 after purchasing an additional 90,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 836,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 214,901 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 631,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 140,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.