Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 16,892.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.
Vaxart Stock Performance
Shares of VXRT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,242. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $10.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxart
Vaxart Company Profile
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaxart (VXRT)
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.