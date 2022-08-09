USDX [Kava] (USDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $102.50 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $102.50 million and approximately $238,283.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00004037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,264.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.57 or 0.00587035 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00260150 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00050835 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001437 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001079 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013649 BTC.
- Alitas (ALT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002255 BTC.
USDX [Kava] Coin Profile
USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 109,140,994 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.
USDX [Kava] Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
