USDX [Kava] (USDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $102.50 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $102.50 million and approximately $238,283.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00004037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,264.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.57 or 0.00587035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00260150 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00050835 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001079 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013649 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002255 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Coin Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 109,140,994 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

