USD Coin (USDC) Price Tops $1.00

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 9th. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $54.20 billion and approximately $7.59 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001238 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin is a coin. Its launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 54,202,091,612 coins. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.
USD Coin Coin Trading
