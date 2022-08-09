Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.78), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Turning Point Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

TPTX stock opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen cut Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

In other news, CFO Paolo Tombesi sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $88,654.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 113.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 26,787 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

