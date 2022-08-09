TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-$3.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion. TTEC also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.65 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TTEC to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.40.

TTEC Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.03. The company had a trading volume of 102,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. TTEC has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average is $73.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

About TTEC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TTEC by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 689.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 89.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

