TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-$3.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion. TTEC also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.65 EPS.
TTEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TTEC to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.40.
Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.03. The company had a trading volume of 102,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. TTEC has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average is $73.15.
TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.
