Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,051,863 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 797,577 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $156,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after buying an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after purchasing an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after purchasing an additional 584,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after purchasing an additional 341,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE WMT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,092,127. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.