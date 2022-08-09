TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

TMX Group Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE:X opened at C$129.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$131.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$121.42 and a 1-year high of C$141.82.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.6199991 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMX Group Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on X. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on TMX Group to C$138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$138.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$147.78.

(Get Rating)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.