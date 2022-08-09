TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.
TMX Group Trading Up 0.2 %
TSE:X opened at C$129.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$131.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$121.42 and a 1-year high of C$141.82.
TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.6199991 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
Further Reading
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.