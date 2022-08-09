The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.20

The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from The Diverse Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
The Diverse Income Trust Price Performance
LON DIVI opened at GBX 96.46 ($1.17) on Tuesday. The Diverse Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 91.80 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £343.27 million and a PE ratio of 533.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 97.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 104.37.
About The Diverse Income Trust
