Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $36,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 44,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $226,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 12.2% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.4% in the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Benchmark began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,800. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $182.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

