Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,914,202 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,629,000 after buying an additional 39,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.51. 87,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,120,353. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $135.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.76.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.