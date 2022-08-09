Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,439 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 406.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.39. The company had a trading volume of 27,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

