Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. FIX downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 631,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 341,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,120,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,600,000 after buying an additional 316,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 214.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 290,640 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,005,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 257,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 582,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 131,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

