Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.09-4.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30. Sysco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.09-$4.39 EPS.
NYSE SYY traded down $4.39 on Tuesday, reaching $82.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,228. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.41.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.
In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 7.9% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
