Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $197,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS stock opened at $184.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.91 and its 200 day moving average is $153.66.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,356,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,356,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total transaction of $5,750,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at $88,012,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 409,806 shares of company stock worth $64,821,403. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.30.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

