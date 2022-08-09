Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,245,300 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,245,300 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Exxon Mobil worth $1,514,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.1% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE XOM opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.