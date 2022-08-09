Supreme (LON:SUP) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.68% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of SUP stock opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 150.10. Supreme has a 52 week low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 245 ($2.96). The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. The company has a market cap of £121.88 million and a PE ratio of 950.00.

In other Supreme news, insider Sandeep Chadha bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £415,000 ($501,449.98). In other news, insider Sandeep Chadha purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £415,000 ($501,449.98). Also, insider Paul Andrew McDonald purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £7,725 ($9,334.22). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 757,500 shares of company stock valued at $66,772,500.

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

