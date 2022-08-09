Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.07-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50- EPS.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,886. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.14. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $519,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,983.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $917,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

