Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.69 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

SNCY opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNCY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

About Sun Country Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 22.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,010 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.