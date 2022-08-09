Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.69 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.
Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance
SNCY opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $36.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on SNCY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines
About Sun Country Airlines
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.
