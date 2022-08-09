Stephens Cuts Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $95.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stephens from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s current price.

TSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.97 and its 200-day moving average is $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.