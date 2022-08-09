Step Hero (HERO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $49,001.53

Step Hero (HERO) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $49,001.53 and approximately $70,313.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Step Hero has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Step Hero alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,249.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00037797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00129047 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00063414 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

Step Hero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.