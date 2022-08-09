STARSHIP Price Reaches $0.16 (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000681 BTC on exchanges. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $25,020.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STARSHIP has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STARSHIP alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.