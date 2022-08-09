STARSHIP Price Reaches $0.16 (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000681 BTC on exchanges. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $25,020.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STARSHIP has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About STARSHIP
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
