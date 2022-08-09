SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

SSR Mining Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at C$20.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$18.08 and a 52-week high of C$31.00. The company has a market cap of C$4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$27.50 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$30.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.56.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Further Reading

