SSR Mining Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

SSR Mining stock opened at C$20.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.10. SSR Mining has a one year low of C$18.08 and a one year high of C$31.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 11.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$30.50 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.50 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.56.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Further Reading

