SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Stock Position Raised by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 108.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,726 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 1.87% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $14,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,838,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,203,000 after acquiring an additional 83,103 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 911,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,035,000 after buying an additional 42,411 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 762,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,819,000 after buying an additional 101,980 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 713,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,079,000 after buying an additional 496,599 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 515,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after buying an additional 111,297 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

