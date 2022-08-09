SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 3% against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $54,393.00 and $324.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile
SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi.
Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel
Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.