Solanium (SLIM) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Solanium (SLIM) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Solanium has a total market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $835,096.00 worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solanium coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Solanium has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002224 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014812 BTC.
About Solanium
Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.
Solanium Coin Trading
