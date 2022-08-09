Smartshare Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $106,734.85 and approximately $1,830.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00063305 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000189 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 95.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

