ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $176.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $180.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.14.

Shares of SWAV opened at $221.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.69 and a 200 day moving average of $177.52. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.01 and a beta of 1.24.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,438,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,438,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $217,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,624,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,112 shares of company stock valued at $8,574,488. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,507.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,601,000 after buying an additional 254,079 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 98.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after buying an additional 215,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,881,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,154,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

