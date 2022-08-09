Sepio Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,673 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 6.1% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period.

NVST opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

