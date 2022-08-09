Sepio Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,859 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 77.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 6.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Terminix Global Stock Down 0.1 %

Terminix Global Profile

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $48.69.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

