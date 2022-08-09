Sepio Capital LP Purchases 1,460 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NET. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cloudflare by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $320,895,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cloudflare by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,925,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,150,000 after acquiring an additional 808,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Cloudflare by 474.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 825,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,803,000 after acquiring an additional 681,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,361 shares of company stock worth $14,770,405. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.30.

Cloudflare stock opened at $73.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.97 and a beta of 1.22. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

